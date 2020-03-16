Uncertainty over Maharaja sale

Published: 12:00 am 7:59 pm

With the aviation industry already caught in turbulence due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic, the NDA government’s ambitious plan on strategic divestment of Air India has hit a fresh hurdle. Despite relaxation of investment norms and allowing 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by Non-Resident Indians to push privatisation, there appears to be no end to the woes of the beleaguered national carrier. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has already extended the deadline for submitting Expression of Interest (EoI) to April 30 by prospective bidders. However, the mood in the aviation industry is one of pessimism. It is difficult to think of an airline that will dare to go for acquisition at a time when most of the industry is apprehending losses. Big global players like American Airlines and Lufthansa have seen substantial erosion in their market cap which makes it difficult for them to leverage funds. Singapore Airlines is facing the heat due to its geographical proximity to China and the COVID-19 scare has not spared the Gulf region that houses big airline players like Emirates. According to preliminary estimates of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the losses in terms of revenue for the aviation industry could be as high as $113 billion. There is no clarity when normalcy would be restored as several nations including the US have restricted entry of foreign travellers.

Given the prevailing mood in global aviation industry, it would be prudent for the Government to wait till market sentiment improves. So far, only Tata-Singapore International Airlines Ltd, popularly known by its Vistara brand full-service carrier, has expressed interest in buying Air India. While Tata Group has sentimental reasons to bid for Air India that was started by the legendary JRD Tata, it is doubtful whether Singapore Airlines, the joint venture partner, would be interested at this stage, given the current circumstances. A single-bidder situation may not be the best option for the Government, considering the opposition from many quarters including employees of the national carrier. Any investor picking up Air India has to bring in adequate working capital, service debt of around Rs 25,000 crore, and also fresh investment to induct new technology and aircraft to turn the airline around. That requires deep pockets and a lot of optimism – both difficult to find in the aftermath of COVID-19 impact that has crippled travel and tourism industry. In 2001, the proposed sale of Air India to a Tata-Singapore Airlines consortium was in the final stages when 9/11 terror strikes in the US came as a blot from the blue. The Government is unlucky to find headwinds this time too, following coronavirus scare. The wait to find suitor for Maharaja gets longer.

