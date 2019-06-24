Unchecked diabetes, a cause for concern

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: A majority of diabetics in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the country struggle to control their three-month average blood sugar levels (HbA1C), which is known to provide accurate measurement of average blood glucose levels among diabetics.

According to the India Diabetes Care Index (IDCI) from Novo Nordisk, the HbA1c of diabetics across the country is 8.5 per cent, which is 1.5 per cent above the recommended level.

According to a press release from Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF), uncontrolled diabetes has the potential to cause more than three crore cases of diabetes-related complications such as heart, eye, kidney, nerve and limb diseases. Diabetic patients and their families incur huge indirect costs such as loss of productivity due to sickness, absenteeism, disability and premature retirement.

To address such issues, NNEF has launched ‘Impact India: The 1000-Day Challenge’ aimed to reduce the country’s average HbA1c level by 1 per cent by 2021. As part of the initiative, a diabetic care index was launched in major Indian cities. A series of workshops on HbA1c will be held for over 7,000 diabetic specialists, and education materials on diabetes will be distributed among the public.

