Unconstitutional nationwide lockdown

On April 24, India completed a month in one of the world’s harshest lockdowns. Since the Prime Minister’s unilateral announcement of a total lockdown on March 24, India has witnessed multiple unprecedented humanitarian catastrophes. Some of these disasters began with the ill-fated, and incorrectly named ‘Janata Curfew’ that was observed on March 22.

The ‘Janata Curfew’ saw instances of police atrocities, a confused citizenry and an absolute lack of clarity on what constituted “essential”. Instead of learning from the feedback, the Union government chose to proceed with a complete lockdown of the country – with almost no clarity on what role the Union would play, and what was expected of the States.

It is not surprising then, that desperate, hungry and stranded migrants were left with no choice but to violate the lockdown and try to return to their homes. Because the Union government had chosen to not anticipate this crisis, there were no institutional mechanisms to ensure inter-State coordination, which only exacerbated the crisis.

Against NDMA

The Union government is relying on the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, (NDMA) to issue successive “advisories” to State governments on how States should enforce the law. The NDMA was originally intended to create an institutional framework to deal with natural or man-made disasters – such as earthquakes or calamities. A plain reading of the legislation makes it clear that the Act does not empower the Union government to enforce a nationwide lockdown.

In fact, the Act frames the role of the Union government in terms of facilitation, assistance and coordination. For example, a “disaster” is defined as one only when its “nature or magnitude as to be beyond the coping capacity of the community of the affected area”. Similarly, Section 62 of the Act lists the “measures” that the Union is empowered to take. These include “cooperation and assistance” to States on their request or if the Union “otherwise deemed it appropriate”. So far, the Union government has not provided any factual basis for why Covid-19 was beyond the “coping capacity” of any area of the country. Neither has it provided any evidence as to why it believed that States should be “assisted” despite no explicit request to this effect.

In contrast, the constitutional and legislative framework actually empowers States to be at the forefront of fighting an epidemic. Under the State List of Schedule VII to the Constitution, States have exclusive legislative and administrative powers with respect to “public order” (Entry 1), “police” (Entry 2) and “public health, sanitation, hospitals, dispensaries” (Entry 6). Furthermore, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, empowers States to make regulations necessary to prevent the spread or outbreak of a disease. In contrast, the 1897 statute limits the Union’s powers to inspection of vessels and ships.

States Competent

It is evident that the constitutional scheme understood that the Union cannot set detailed regulations of how States should carry out a lockdown. The Union is not competent to make policy for States accounting for the geographical, demographic or economic disparity within their jurisdictions. At best, the Union can set broad policy objectives for States to implement. In contrast, State governments are not only constitutionally empowered but are also best placed to understand how a lockdown can be enforced, and what services would constitute as “essential”.

Instead, the Union has accorded itself the power to decide everything for States. In one instance, the Union has objected to Kerala government’s decision to begin relaxing the lockdown. Similarly, it has “advised” State governments to “screen” migrant workers in order for them to be able to get to work, but State governments are still not permitted to screen them so that they can travel back to their home States. The Union government is in no position to assess the specific context of a particular State, let alone the circumstances in which migrant workers are living or what is best for them.

What the lockdown has shown is the Modi government’s inability to discharge its own constitutional responsibilities while holding States to impossible standards. It has repeatedly attempted to centralise power while federalising all responsibility on the States.

Two instances of this tendency stand out. Firstly, States have been demanding changes in policy and fiscal relief to tide over the economic fallout of the lockdown. The Union has preferred to ignore these demands while persisting with extravagant expenditure such as the Central Vista project, which has a price tag of Rs 20,000 crore. Secondly, the Union failed in ensuring adequate screening of passengers coming into India. India saw approximately 15 lakh international arrivals. However, the Union government failed to properly screen or quarantine arrivals.

Micromanagement

In contrast, the Union has been enthusiastic in taking on the role of micromanager. It has set up Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to “conduct field visits” of different States. These teams are neither constitutionally empowered to “write up” States for doing an inadequate job, nor are they meant to create a genuine grievance redressal mechanism for States.

The Union claims that IMCTs are empowered under Section 10(2) of the NDMA. However, the section has no such clause allowing the Union to interfere in a State’s constitutionally exclusive domain. In fact, the section requires the Union to “advise, assist and coordinate” between Departments and governmental agencies. Moreover, the section places the burden of providing available “men or material resources” on the Union. The Modi government has done little to discharge its statutory or constitutional obligations to States, but has been happy to overuse provisions in NDMA that permit it to monitor or issue guidelines.

It is evident that this crisis is unprecedented. However, the Union’s decision to govern from New Delhi has only created additional difficulties for States. If the need for a national lockdown is consistency in policy, then States should have a say in how the policy is formulated. Under Article 263 of the Constitution, an inter-State Council can be constituted that can inquire, investigate and make recommendations into matters that may concern all States. In fact, the Council is envisioned as one that may achieve “better coordination of policy and action”.

The Inter-State Council would be the appropriate institutional mechanism since it is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes other Union Ministers along with all Chief Ministers. It is a mechanism meant to ensure that a consistent national response can be devised that accounts for the diversity of India. The Council is also best placed to ensure that decisions are not taken by bureaucrats in the Ministry of Home Affairs, but by those who are most likely to enforce them.

In conclusion, there are constitutional systems in place to ensure that the Union and the States cooperate with each other. Instead of using these systems, the Modi government has preferred an unconstitutional nationwide lockdown. If the lockdown is to be constitutional, then it must be enacted and enforced through constitutional means

(The author is Member of Parliament, Hyderabad)

