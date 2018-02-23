Under-age drivers face music in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: In an enforcement drive taken up against under-age driving, the City Traffic Police on Thursday issued challans to 191 minors.

Personnel from 12 traffic police stations conducted the drive from 7 am to 10 am, with a special focus on areas near schools, Intermediate and Degree colleges.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) V Ravinder said the drive was conducted across the traffic police stations of Tolichowki, Asif Nagar, Nampally, Goshamahal, Sultan Bazar, Malakpet, Kacheguda, Nallakunta, Mirchowk, Falaknuma, Charminar and Bahadurpura.

“A total of 191 minors were caught for under-age driving. Of the total, the majority were caught in Asif Nagar where 41 challans were issued. The least were in Nampally and Goshamahal with four and five challans issued, respectively,” he said.

This apart, the traffic police cracked down on driving while using earphones or mobile phones and those driving without licences. While 73 cases were booked for earphone/mobile phone driving, 155 persons were booked for driving without licence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath said Sultan Bazaar and Malakpet traffic police stations registered the maximum number of cases for driving without licence. In Sultan Bazar, 45 persons were caught while in Malakpet 40 cases were booked.

Meanwhile, in a drive taken up against the illegal use of ‘Police’ and ‘Press’ stickers, the police booked 80 cases in the last two days. “The offenders were issued challans for using stickers on their vehicles though they were not eligible to do so,” he said.