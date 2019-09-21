Under construction bridge collapses due to flash flood in Sircilla

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: A bridge being constructed across Mulavagu in Vemulawada town collapsed when the centering arranged to lay beams and slabs was washed away in flood waters.

Responding to the issue, Road and Building Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy instructed R and B engineer-in-chief Ravinder Rao to conduct an enquiry into the incident and submit report.

In the wake of increase in the number of devotees to Vemulawada shrine, the State government had sanctioned to double line the bridge across Mulavagu. The first bridge had been completed and inaugurated at the time of Shivaratri.

The construction of second bridge was under progress and the construction agency had laid the centering between piers 2 to 3 to lay beams and slab. However, the centering was collapsed and washed away in flash floods occurred on September 17 night.

After coming to know about the incident, Prasanth Reddy on Friday held a meeting with R and B engineers in Hyderabad and instructed them to conduct comprehensive enquiry into the incident and submit report immediately.

