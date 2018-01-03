Underpass at Hyderabad’s Ayyappa Society Jn opened

By | Published: 12:42 pm 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday declared open the underpass at Ayyappa Society junction here.

“This is just the beginning. 2018 will be the year of execution and quite a few projects being taken up under the SRDP will be inaugurated,” said Rao.

The Minister said the government was planning different projects worth Rs.23,000 crore under SRDP to be taken up in four phases.

Among these, works worth Rs.3200 crore were already underway in different areas of the city, he said.

The Ayyappa Society junction underpass is the first project to be completed under SRDP and by March and June this year, a few others, including flyovers will be completed, he announced amid cheers from the gathering.

Taking a dig at opposition parties, Rao said global cities were not developed overnight.

“Rome was not built in a day. All plans for making Hyderabad a global city are being taken up in a planned manner,” Rao said.

Informing about the State Government initiatives, the Minister said elevated corridors for 111km were planned in the city.

As part of this, two projects – JBS to Tumkunta and Patny to Kompally were planned and Defence land was being sought from the Central government since the last one year.

The Telangana Government was prepared to compensate the Defence in terms of land also.

“On our front all the financial requirements and projects reports are ready for executing the projects,” he said.

He complimented GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy and staff for bagging the open Defecation Free status. Road repairs will be taken up with Rs.950 crore will be taken up in the city, he added.

Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy, Transport Minister P.Mahender Reddy and others also spoke.