Understanding the power of computing

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: Alliance Française of Hyderabad, in partnership with IIIT, Gachibowli, and French Institute in India, is organising a talk on “The Hyper Power of Computing” with French computer scientist Prof Gérard Berry from Collège de France on February 28 from 4pm to 5 pm at International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Gachibowli. To register, log on to https://forms.gle/sSJdLHEBWRtU81LN9.

Hyderabad and France have a long-standing history of cooperation in the fields of science and technology hailing from the 18th century till date. In collaboration with the Institut Français India (IFI), the Science Talks at the Alliance (STA) gather Indian and French scholars, experts and practitioners to share the excellence of both countries but also critical thoughts about science and development.The STA targets scholars, experts, students, educational institutions representatives and decision-makers.

Professor at Collège de France since 2012 on the Algorithms, Programs and Machine Chair, Prof Gérard Berry is a computer scientist whose main scientific contributions concern the formal development of programming languages in relation with mathematical logic, parallel and real-time programming, high-level design of computer circuits and systems, and formal verification of programs and circuits.

