Understanding wonder of music

We all live a super busy life. All of us race from one job to the other every day. A family errand could be followed by crisis at office. We are always trying to mentally rearrange our schedule to insert a new requirement popping every minute. Leading a hectic life is a part of our chosen lifestyle and the flip side to this is stress, anxiety and a host of other mental and physical issues.

If this is reality, how do we heal ourselves naturally? Is there something that can help us recoup from certain illnesses effortlessly? Well, there is an answer to all this in ‘music’. Modern science permits music as a therapy – to treat chronic and terminal diseases painlessly. Let’s delve a bit more into this: If noise is an irregular pattern of sound wave creating disturbance lending a painful experience, music is an organised combination of sound and silent moments that leave us relaxed and rejuvenated.

We are in concord with the way music interacts with us, the way it yanks us in strange ways – cultivates, calms, commiserates, exhilarates and strengthens us against the dark. It is about sound waves hitting our ear drums in a way to make us dance, laugh or cry.

It is believed that music can have both healing and therapeutic effects. Music in India was highly enhanced when Europe was still struggling to understand acoustics. Music was born in the Indian subcontinent with the advent of the Vedas – Samaveda to be specific. A creation so divine had to have more than a mere feel-good factor. History has it that many sects in India chanted mantras in a typical way to alleviate certain physical ailments. Haridas Swami – guru of Tansen – helped recuperate one of Akbar’s queens with a particular raga. The musical trinity of India, Saint Thyagaraja, Shyama Sastri and Muthuswami Dikshitar brought a dead person back to life, and cured stomach ache. It was done through certain Indian classical ragas, formed with handpicked notes to work on certain neurons of the human body and are curated to belong to a particular time slot in a day. Elements in parent ragas control more than 100 nerves in the body and their ascending (aaroh) and descending (avroh) notes govern moods and mobility.

Dr Agarwal, one of the practising neurologists in Delhi, expressed a deep desire to use Indian classical in music therapy to cure psychiatric and other diseases prevalent amongst patients. He cited anecdotes of his experience in one of the medical institutes in the USA where music plays an integral part of any treatment, including cancer. Other non-terminal diseases are, by default, treated with music along with other regular medications.

It is indeed sad that we do not realise the power of our music in our own country. Music therapy is also used on deaf patients. The vibrations of music and its rhythm are good enough to treat the hearing impaired. Just like any other medicine, music therapy has its dosage and duration to be followed which a certified therapist can help you with.

Benefits of some ragas

Bhupali has helped wake up people from coma

Shiv Shambhu bhajans helped cure backache and slip disc

Ganapati bhajans evoked confidence and dispelled fear

Krishna Bhajans have been used to treat depression and stress

Raga Hamsadhwani has helped regenerate cells and bring back energy after a health break-down

Raga Kaapi has been used to treat depression

Shivaranjani is used for sun stroke

Basant helps paralysis patients

Neelambari (Carnatic) is for kidney concerns.

Try listening to Raga Bhairavi when having a toothache, it does wonders.

