Undrugonda Hills to be developed as tourist hub: Rajya Sabha member

Suryapet: Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiagh Yadav on Sunday said Undrugonda Hills, where the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple is located, would be developed as a tourist destination.

Launching World Tourism Day celebrations on the premises of Undrugonda Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple in Chivvemla mandal in the district, Lingaiah Yadav said that the hills have several temples and also green scenic atmosphere. As the place has potential for attracting the tourists, efforts would be made to develop Undrugonda as a tourist hub by developing required facilities.

The Tourism department has already prepared a plan in this regard. He reminded that the temple lake was renovated by spending Rs 10 lakh and a meeting hall was also constructed with Rs 20 lakhs at Undrugonda.

Stating that the State government has chalked out a plan to develop several places in the State as tourist places, he said that Undrugonda is one of them. Earlier, he visited a photo exhibition organised at the celebrations. Suryapet Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar and others were present.

