Unemployment doubled under TRS rule: Uttam

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said unemployment rate in Telangana has doubled since TRS party came to power in the State in 2014.

During a live interaction on Facebook with party workers and leaders from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency going for a bypoll on October 21, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that in 2014, Telangana’s unemployment figure stood at about 12 lakh. However, in the past five years of the TRS regime, the number of educated unemployed youth has doubled to about 24 lakh, he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ‘s neglect of the unemployment problem has led to a worsening of the situation, despite the subject of unemployment being one of the major issues that drove the Telangana Statehood movement. “The Chief Minister had promised to provide one job for each family, but that promise has remained unfulfilled,” he said.

Congress party has fielded N Padmavathi Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife and former MLA from Kodad, as its candidate for the bypoll.

Recognising the magnitude of the problem early, Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that he ensured that local youth got jobs in cement and other factories in Huzurnagar constituency. He promised that he would establish a Skill Development Centre of international standards in Huzurnagar to impart training to local youth. He said the proposed Centre would be established in the next five years from his funds as Member of Parliament. He said that the Centre would open up new employment opportunities for the local youth of Huzurnagar.

Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed the promises being made by TRS leaders of bringing development in Huzurnagar if TRS wins the seat. He pointed out that several TRS MLAs were on record in the Assembly complaining of lack of funds to develop their constituencies.

