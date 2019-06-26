UNESCO Chair at UoH gets grant for social cause

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: The UNESCO Chair on Community Media at University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded a prestigious grant by the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) of UNESCO to strengthen gender-sensitive programming in community radio stations in India.

Announced by IPDC at its 63rd Intergovernmental Council meeting held in Paris, this is the only India-specific award made out by the organisation this year. To be anchored by Prof. Kanchan K Malik, Head, Department of Communication and Faculty Fellow at the Chair, the project grant of about US $24,000 will support the development of a ‘Gender Sensitivity Manual for Community Radio’ that seeks to help community radio stations enhance women’s participation in every aspect of radio operations, and help community radio (CR) practitioners ensure that the station’s editorial content is gender-sensitive, according to a press release.

The project will involve fieldwork at CR stations and consultative workshops, through which the manual will be developed and capacities will be built of at least 25 CR stations across the country to engage in gender-sensitive programming.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter