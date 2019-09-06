UNESCO invites University of Hyderabad Professor

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Professor J Prabhakar Rao, Director, e-Learning Centre (ELC), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been invited to UNESCO expert group meeting on ‘Information Development’ in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Prof Rao will present a paper on Digital Wellness during the meeting which will be held on September 11 and 12. He will also hold discussions with UNESCO officials to enhance cooperation between UNESCO and UoH. The UoH has recently launched Digital Wellness website.

