UNESCO team visits Charminar

Hyderabad: A UNESCO team led by Programme Specialist for Culture, Junhi Han visited Charminar, Chowmohalla Palace and other heritage precincts in old city on Tuesday.

The team was accompanied by GHMC Director (Planning) K Srinivasa Rao and other senior officials from GHMC. The UNESCO team visited Darulshifa, Dabeerpura Darwaza and other places.

According to authorities, this is Junhi Han’s second visit to the city. The GHMC Director (Planning) briefed the UNESCO team about the ongoing Charminar pedestrian project, restoration works being taken up at MJ Market and other heritage structures.

The team is likely to visit Qutb Shahi Tombs, Golconda Fort and other places in the city on Wednesday. There is a probability of the UNESCO team extending support in restoration of heritage structures in the city, he added.

