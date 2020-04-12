Unfazed by lockdown, motorists flout traffic rules in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:00 am 12:24 am

Hyderabad: In barely three weeks of the lockdown, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have booked a whopping 2.26 lakh cases against two-wheeler riders for various violations. The total number of cases, counting those against three-wheelers and four-wheelers as well, from March 23 till Saturday is 2.49 lakh.

The cases pertain to various violations of the Motor Vehicle Act and also Section 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant). Many among the violations are cases of double riding on two wheelers, which is prohibited according to the GO issued by the government for enforcing the lockdown. The other violations include triple riding, driving without helmet, not wearing helmet by pillion rider, violation of no entry and driving without documents, to mention a few.

A majority of the cases booked by the police are via e-challans or non-contact cases, booked after traffic cops on the streets or the control room take pictures of the violator.

ANPR software

The Traffic Police are also using the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software to identify the vehicles violating the three kilometer lockdown norm.

“In genuine cases like medical emergencies or bank-related works, we are allowing the public to travel. But, there are several persons moving aimlessly on the road and strict action is being initiated against them,” Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), said.

