Unholy unions almost ruined Kolkata: KCR

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The employees’ unions have not just been the bane of TSRTC in the State, but similar outfits had destroyed profitable and income generating industries elsewhere in the country too, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who took the TSRTC unions to task for leading RTC workers into an illegal strike and putting the livelihoods of tens of thousands of the employees into jeopardy, recalled the collapse of the once-thriving jute and textile industries in Kolkata.

“Before the CPM came to power in West Bengal, Kolkata was the industrial city of India. This was much before Mumbai emerged as the country’s financial capital. But the unions which followed the CPM in Bengal, destroyed the industries. Even the Tatas, who wanted to set up a plant to manufacture their Nano car, ran away from the State,” he said.

“Today, not a single jute mill or textile unit is left in Kolkata. The TSRTC unions here are doing the same to the RTC here,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also recalled how Kolkata began appearing like a dying city with buildings beginning to appear seedy because people were scared of unions coming and demanding money from them. “Anyone who wanted to paint a house or a building was asked to pay the unions their share as painting of a building was seen as someone having money. After Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister, she had to announce a one year property tax holiday to anyone who wanted to paint a building they owned,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao stressed that he was not “making this up but this was a seminal story of how erratic trade unions can destroy industries and cities. It was also the unions that killed the RTC in Kolkata.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .