Unicef partners SAP India to improve employability of youth

New Delhi: Unicef India on Wednesday announced its partnership with SAP India to provide career counselling to young people in the country that will improve their employability skills in a Covid and post-Covid era.

Making the announcement on the World Youth Skills Day, Unicef said it is collaborating with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited) under this initiative to provide digital education and occupational skillset to the underserved young people of the country.

Focused on improving digital skills and life skills, the collaboration ultimately aims to impact one million young people by the end of 2022.

In a video message on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mantra to remain relevant during the coronavirus pandemic in the country is to “skill, reskill and upskill”.

Young people living in rural areas are particularly vulnerable when it comes to career and employability opportunities due to limited access to information, training, opportunities or the skills to participate fully in India’s modernising technology-driven economy.

The national aggregate on learner-computer ratio is reported to be 1:89, suggesting an inequitable access in rural schools.

Evidence suggests that technology solutions can be optimized better to address poor learning levels, low retention rates, poor life-skills, and gender inclusion.

“The Unicef -YuWaah – SAP India partnership will empower young people to help them harness their creativity, problem-solving and leadership to make a difference in their lives and in their communities,” Yasmin Ali Haque, Unicef Representative in India, said in a statement.

“This partnership will address urgent challenges young people face by equipping them with life skills, social innovation and career guidance.”