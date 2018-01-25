Unidentified body dumped in Wanaparthy’s Ramanpadu canal

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Wanaparthy: An unidentified body of an adult male was found stuck to a motor in one of the canals two kilo metres away from Ramanpadu dam on Thursday.

The body was found with hands and legs tied, a cloth strangling the neck and a head injury on the back side of the head. The body has not been identified yet.

The body was seen first by a farm worker of Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, one of the landlords in Ajjakollu village.

The body was found stuck to his motor placed in the canal which passes from his agricultural land.

“My worker informed me about the dead body found. He said the body had a cloth tied around the neck with head injuries and hands and legs tied with cloth. The body could have one from upstream and could have settled here when supply of water was stopped today. The dead body appears to have been one day old as informed by my worker,” said Reddy, speaking with Telangana Today.

Police appears to be clueless as of now regarding the shocking murder.

According to Jabbar, SI and SHO of Madanapuram police station, no missing case was filed from either Ajjakollu, Madanapuram or Athmakur. He said more details could come out tomorrow.

“The body was found two kilo metres from Ramanpadu dam in the canal which goes to Pebbair,” he added.

As of now, the body stands unidentified.