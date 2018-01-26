Uniform guidelines issued for Telangana Universities on recruitment

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The State government has issued uniform guidelines for direct recruitment of various positions in the 11 State universities.

To this effect, GO MS No 2 was issued detailing the guidelines which were recommended by an expert committee consisting of Vice-Chancellors of three State universities.

The applications received for the recruitment to Assistant Professor posts in 11 State universities will be scrutinised by an expert committee constituted by the varsity concerned.

The committee will have dean of the faculty concerned, Vice-Chancellor’s nominee, two subject experts, head of the department and chairperson, Board of Studies.

A total of 50 marks have been allotted to the candidate’s academic record and research performance, 30 marks for teaching experience, publications, post-doctoral fellowship and teaching skills through demo lecture. The interview which assess subject presentation, research aptitude, and overall performance carries 20 marks.

“Earlier, universities gave different weightage for academic record and research performance. Now all universities will have same recruitment guidelines,” said a VC who is part of the expert committee.

This apart, the universities have been asked to conduct separate test for technical/ engineering streams/ other specialised fields where there is no National Eligibility Test/ State Level Eligibility Test / State Eligibility Test. The test will be for 14 marks and will be on the lines of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The 100 marks examination will consists of 100 multiple choice questions. For each wrong answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted and marks obtained by the candidate will be normalised to 14. According to the order, if candidates possess PhD degree in a subject, marks secured in the test will be normalised to seven.

As per the guidelines, after scrutinising applications, the committee should invite top 15 candidates for the first position and if there were two or more positions, candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:10. These guidelines have now paved way for recruitment of 1,061 posts in the 11 universities.

“The university has received guidelines. We are working on the rule of reservation. It will take one month for the varsity to issue a notification,” S Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University told Telangana Today.