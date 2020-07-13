Uninterrupted power supply in Telangana helps all sectors in State to excel: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that uninterrupted, quality power supply has helped almost all sectors in the State to excel. He said that sectors such as irrigation, agriculture and Industry have largely benefited by the initiatives taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the past six years.

The Minister was speaking at Singotam of Kollapur constituency in Mahbubnagar district on Monday, after laying the foundation stone for a 33/11 KV substation and launching 220/33 KV feeders to supply power to Kollapur and planted saplings near Singotam reservoir under Haritha Haram programme.

“Telangana which was once deprived of basic needs now transformed into “Annapurna” . Villages once survived with the help of feeding centres for the poor are now full with paddy and grain,” he said attributing the massive change to the futuristic planning of Chief Minister. ” Chief Minister has augmented power production with an investment of Rs 26,000 crore. Now there is round the clock power supply. With enhanced power, came irrigation and agriculture development ,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy pointed out that Industrial sector benefitted a lot because of power, as many industries that were shut down due to years of severe power shortage and power holidays have reopened and many new industries set shop in Telangana. “Telangana is providing employment not just to people from the State, but from all parts of the country. In six years of time, roads, medical , irrigation and power sectors have received prioritized treatment under the government,” he said.

He pointed out that nowhere else in the country ,schemes such as Rytu Bandhu, Rytu Bima, KCR Kit, Kalyana Lakhsmi and 24 hour free power to farming sector were implemented. “Even as the whole world stopped because of Corona, Telangana didn’t stop. Rs 7253 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers under Rytu Bandhu, and Asara pensions are continued,” he said. He criticized the centre for not granting enough funds to States that are implementing welfare programmes but encouraging States to take more loans.

He called upon the electricity officials to complete the Singotam substation within three months and assured the local people that a mango market will be opened in Kollapur. Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy also participated in the programme.

