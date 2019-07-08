Union Agriculture Minister tells states to help increase farm earning

By | Published: 2:23 pm

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday asked states to make efforts to increase crop remuneration by helping farmers in reducing input cost, increasing production and promoting exports.

Addressing the State Agriculture Ministers Conference here, Tomar said farming can become profitable if small and marginal farmers were given access to technological solutions and research.

He said that the concerns over remuneration were still being discussed despite the government ensuring 50 per cent profit over the production cost in accordance with the M.S. Swaminathan Commission.

Tomar asked farmers to refrain from using excessive water during cultivation to help conserve water.

The PM KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana or Farmer Pension, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, organic farming, agriculture marketing and exports are among the issues on the agenda of the conference.