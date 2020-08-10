Union Bank of India reduces MCLR by upto 15 BPS

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India has reduced Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by upto 15 basis points across various tenors.

One-year MCLR now stands at 7.25 per cent, down from 7.40 per cent. Revised MCLR will be effective from August 11, 2020.

This is the 14th consecutive rate cut announced by the bank since July 2019.

