Union Budget 2020: 16-point plan to revive agriculture

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday mooted a 16-point plan to revive the agriculture and allied sectors. Presenting her second Union Budget on Saturday, Sitharaman announced funding allocations totalling Rs 4.06 lakh crore for the agriculture and rural sectors. Out of this, Rs 2.83 lakh crore will be allocated to agriculture while Rs 1.23 lakh crore will be provided for rural development and Panchayati Raj.

Announcing her 16-point programme to boost agriculture and allied rural sectors, Sitharaman said the Central government proposes to encourage the State governments to undertake implementation of three modern agriculture laws, including the Contract Farming Act 2018 and the Land Leasing Act 2016 .

Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts, expansion of Prime Minister’s Kusum Scheme to enable 20 lakh standalone farmers to set up solar power plants, promoting balanced use of fertilizers are also part of the proposed 16-point plan. In a bid to involve more women and increase income generation for women, the Finance Minister announced the Dhanyalakshmi Village Storage scheme to be managed by women self-help groups.

The scheme will help farmers store more of their farm produce and reduce logistics costs.

Under the 16-point plan, Sitharaman plans to introduce rail and air transport support for transporting perishable agriproduce. Kisan Express, in public-private-partnership, from the Indian Railways and Krishi Udaan from Ministry of Civil Aviation are to be introduced for this purpose.

The horticulture sector will also be a thrust area under Sitharaman’s 16-point programme. Under the plan, States will be encouraged to promote the concept of ‘one district — one product’. Similarly, integrated farming systems such as bee-keeping will be encouraged in rainfed areas.

Sitharaman also announced that the NABARD finance scheme will be further strengthened.

Eliminating ‘foot and mouth’ disease in cattle and PPR in sheep and goat by 2025 is also part of the plan. Artificial insemination of livestock is to be increased from 30 per cent to 70 per cent. Developing marine produce is also on the anvil with plans to raise fish production to 200 lakh tonnes by 2125. Involving coastal youth in fishing activities through Sagar Mitras is also part of the Finance Minister’s plan to stimulate the agri and allied sectors.

Committed to double farmers’ income by 2022: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reiterated that the NDA government is committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022. “Our government is committed to the goal of doubling farmers’ income by 2022,” she said during her budget speech.

The Finance Minister while stressing that the Budget 2020 is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power, said: “Farm markets need to be liberalised, farming need to be made more competitive, handholding of farm-based activities need to be provided, sustainable cropping patterns and more tech needed.”

She also said that the Centre will encourage State governments to implement following model laws – Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act of 2016, Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act of 2017 and Model

Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services Promotion and Facilitation Act of 2018.

She announced that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) will be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps. The Finance Minister during her speech said: “For sector comprising agriculture, allied activities, irrigation and rural development, an allocation of Rs 2.83 lakh crores has been made for 2020-21.”

Rs 15 lakh cr credit target for farmers

The Central government has set to disburse Rs 15 lakh crore among farmers as credit during the year 2020-21, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday while presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. She said the refinancing scheme of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will be further expanded. “Agriculture credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore,” she said.

“NABARD will take up an exercise of mapping and geotagging agricultural warehouses, cold storage and other inventory storages,” she said.

She added: “A village storage scheme is proposed to be managed by SHEs. This will help farmers store more and reduce logistics costs. Women in the village will be responsible for managing this seamless storage mechanism.”

She also announced that the Krishi UDAAN scheme will be launched by the Aviation Ministry. “Horticulture sector with its current produce exceeds the production of food grains. We will now take it to ‘one product, one district.” She said that financing of negotiable warehousing receipts will be integrating other e-services.

The Minister announced the doubling of milk production of 53.5 million metric tonnes of milk to 103 metric million tonnes by 2025. “Our government will involve youths in the fishery sector. We hope the rural youth will work as Sagar Mitras and also form Fish Farmer Organisation,” she said.

Kisan Rail to transport perishable goods

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to set up Kisan Rail in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods. “To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, the Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly,” she said.

She also said refrigerated parcel vans on select mail express and freight trains for carrying perishable cargo was also on the anvil. Perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, fish, meat need to be carried in such temperature controlled vans in order to travel long distances.

The proposal to use refrigerated parcel vans to ferry perishables was first announced by then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2009-10 Budget, however, it has failed to take off.

