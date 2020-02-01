Union Budget disappointing, especially for Telangana: Uttam

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy termed the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday as highly disappointing, especially for Telangana State.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, in a statement, said except for some changes in Income Tax slabs, there was nothing new in the budget. “There is nothing in the budget for unemployed youth, farmers, women, students and the sectors that generate jobs have been completely ignored,” he said.

“The budget speech was completely silent on rising unemployment in the country which is at 45 year high. The Finance Minister neither made a mention of unemployment nor proposed any measures to address the problem,” he said. Further, he said there was no mention of rising inflation in the country.

Similarly, he said the government did not specify as to how it plans to double the income of farmers by 2022. “Why the Modi Government is not speaking about MS Swaminathan Report, which it promised to implement to provide input cost + 50% as MSP for agriculture produce?” he asked.

The agriculture growth rate must be at least 11% if we wish to double the farmers’ income by 2022, he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the budget was highly disappointing for Telangana State. “The Finance Minister gave no clarity on devolution of taxes to States and when their pending dues would be cleared. Telangana has been facing injustice since 2014-15 and not a single promised made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act has been honoured. While TRS Government failed to make effective representation, the BJP government at the Centre neglected Telangana to the extent as if did doesn’t exists in India’s map,” he said.

