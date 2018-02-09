Union government trying to replicate TS Health insurance to employees

By | Published: 1:17 am

Sangareddy: Irrigation Minister, T Harish Rao has said that Union government has sent Union Health Secretary, Preethi Sudan to Telangana government to examine the best practices of Telangana government in health sector with an intention to introduce the same at nation level.

The Union Health Secretary had visited Government General Hospital, Sangareeddy, a primary health centre and others in Sangareddy district as part of her visit to Telangana very recently.

Inspired by the Health Cards issued by the State government to government employees without accepting any contribution from the employees, the Minister has said officials of Union Health Ministry have visited the State to see how Telangana government made it possible. Saying that that the Health department officials from New Delhi have also spent some time with Health Minister, C Lakshma Reddy to collect the details, Rao has said that the Centre has been drawing inspiration in implementing several successful programmes like health cards to employees conceived by Telangana government.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Wellness Centre on the premises of Government General Hospital,Sangareddy on Thursday, the Minister has said that over 63,000 people will get benefit with the Wellness Centre. Talking about the facilities they have been providing in government hospitals, the Minister has said that he made six visits to Government Hospital during the past three years to inaugurate a new facility every time.

“The increase of patients to Out Patient Ward and number of deliveries performed at Sangareddy Hospital will stand an example how the facilities were enhanced in government hospitals, he said. Stating that they have changed the face of health care in Telangana, Rao has said that over 1.5 lakh deliveries were performed in Sangareddy alone. Stating that the bed-strength in government hospitals across Sangareddy district have been extended from 599 to 1,200, he has further said that they would soon create Urology and Cardiology departments in Sangareddy hospital.

MLA, Chintha Prabhakar, Srinivas Goud, MLCs, Pathuri Sudhakar Reddy, Bhupal Reddy,Ramuly Nayak, Collector, Kannan Manicraj, Zilla Parisath Chairperson, Rajamani Muralii Yadav, and others were present.