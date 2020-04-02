Union Government urges people to use homemade masks

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Principal Scientific Advisor for Union government, Prof. K Vijay Raghavan urged people to start using homemade masks as a precautionary measure to fight Coronavirus. The advice comes following severe shortage of surgical masks in medical shops across the country.

During the initial days of the outbreak of the COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry and WHO had maintained that masks were only meant for health care workers. However, following the severity of the spread of the Coronavirus, the advisory was recently revised with the Principal Scientific Advisor advising public to go for homemade masks and even uploading a full manual replete with pictures on how to prepare masks at home.

Why wear masks?

Masks reduce chances of inhaling the virus. By wearing protective masks which are cleaned thoroughly using a combination of approaches using heat, UV light, water, soap and alcohol, one can check the virus spread.

The WHO now says “Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose it properly”.

According to analysis published in several peer reviewed journals, if 50 per cent of the population were to wear masks, then only 50 per cent of population would be infected by the virus. Once 80 per cent of the population wears a mask, the outbreak can be stopped immediately.

How masks work?

Prof. Vijay Raghavan in his social medial account on Twitter gave a detailed description of how masks can work in preventing spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“They lower the chances of Coronavirus entering the respiratory system through droplets which are still in the air from an infected person, thus reducing the chances of inhaling the virus. They are especially good for people in densely populated areas,” he said.

Are homemade masks effective?

While surgical masks and N95 masks have a proven record in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus, there is also a question mark over efficacy over homemade masks.

In the special manual that was released by the Centre, authorities said that homemade masks are 70 per cent effective in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with soap and water or frequent hand rubbing with alcohol-based sanitisers.

Manual to prepare masks in home

http://psa.gov.in/sites/default/files/pdf/PSAManualonMasks_PIB_FINALpdf.pdf

