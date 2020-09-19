Union government wants to privatise power sector: Vemula Prashanth

Telangana government had also opposed the Bill which would facilitate the fixing of power meters to agricultural power connections, he said.

Nizamabad: The Union government was hatching a conspiracy to handover the electricity sector to private sector and hence the Telangana government was opposing the reforms, said Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy here on Saturday.

Participating in various developmental programmes in Balkonda constituency, the Minister laid foundation stone for the Chittapoor-Padagal BT Road at an estimated cost of Rs 3.37 crore, Buassapur to Nagapur BT road (Rs 1.19 crore), Savel Pushkar Ghat to Mendora BT road (Rs 2.76 crore).

Later, the Minister said that the reforms introduced by the Centre were anti-farmer. The Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were opposing the reforms. Telangana government had also opposed the Bill which would facilitate the fixing of power meters to agricultural power connections. Prashanth Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was always striving for the benefit of farmers. While the Union government is giving only Rs 2,000 per acre, Telangana government was giving Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers and at the same time, Telangana government was also giving free power to the agriculture sector.

The R&B Minister said that under Chandrashekhar Rao leadership, Telangana MLAs were working to develop villages under Palle Pragathi programme.

