Union Health Secretary assures Telangana of funds

By | Published: 12:59 am 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Union Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan on Tuesday assured the Centre’s backing for various health care schemes being implemented in Telangana.

The Health Ministry official, who met State Health Minister, C Laxma Reddy on Tuesday, said that all out efforts would be made to release funds from the Ministry for the upcoming medical colleges in Siddipet, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts.

Along with Laxma Reddy, the Union Health Secretary also reviewed a clutch of healthcare schemes being implemented in the State. The top official appreciated the concept of KCR Kits and assured that enough financial support will be provided to the upcoming Cancer diagnostic centres.

Preeti Sudan also enquired about the recently launched wellness centres, free dialysis facilities and various measures that were taken to improve Mother and Child health in the city. She assured that a few more mobile food laboratories ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ would also be provided.

The Health Minister, while interacting with Preeti Sudan, said that there was a need to have a standard regulatory framework in place to conduct clinical trials all over the country.