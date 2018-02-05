Union Health Secretary hails KCR Kit initiative

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Sangareddy: The KCR Kit programme on Monday came in for praise from the Union Health Ministry with its secretary Preeti Sudan hailing the concept and calling it an incentive that is certain to attract people to government hospitals.

She was speaking after presenting a KCR Kit to a new mother at a Primary Health Center in Kondapur. The Union Health Secretary inquired about the record keeping methods of the KCR Kit distribution and inaugurated the Electronic Health RecoCentre at the PHC.

Interacting with new mothers at the PHC, Sudan stressed the importance of breastfeeding infants and visited a PHC, a health camp at Haridaspur village and the Government General Hospital in Sangareddy. After interacting with patients about waiting time at the outpatient ward, Sudan expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at government hospitals here.

Sudan later visited the Paediatric and Audiology wings at the District Early Intervention Centre at the Government Hospital in Sangareddy.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shanti Kumari and Commissioner Health and Family Welfare, Vakati Karuna and district Collector Kannan Manickraj accompanied Sudan on her visit to Sangareddy district.