Union Home Minister’s Medal for Hyderabad cop

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: Assistant Commissioner of Police Special Branch (South) S Mohan Kumar was awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in investigation for 2019.

Mohan Kumar during his tenure as Inspector at Panjagutta police station investigated the murder of an advocate. All five accused in the case were convicted for five years under Section 304 part 2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC after the advocate was attacked in a case of road rage. The victim was travelling in the car when he had an altercation with a two-wheeler and subsequently, the advocate was attacked by the five persons resulting in his death.

Mohan Kumar had also investigated the rape case of a minor girl wherein her stepfather sexually assaulted the victim for several years in the absence of her mother. The man was convicted for 10 years.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar congratulated Mohan Kumar for the medal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter