Union Home Ministry concludes meet on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir chaired by Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla came to an end here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of various ministries of the Central government including Finance, Law and Urban Development among others.

During the meeting, discussions on the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act were held, sources told ANI.

“Discussions on the several issues regarding the development of the region after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 were held in the meeting,” a ministerial secretary told ANI after attending the meeting.

The decision to execute the implementation of 85 Central government direct benefit transfer schemes in a better way was also taken.

The timing of the meet is important considering the Central government wants to leave no stone unturned to ensure a smooth transition of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory on October 31.

The decisions taken in the meeting will act as a guide for the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Earlier this month, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.