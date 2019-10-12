Union HRD Minister inaugurates Nizamabad KV

By | Published: 12:17 am

Nizamabad: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated 15 Kendriya Vidyalayas all over the country on Friday, among them six were inaugurated through video conference from New Delhi and Nizamabad KV was among the six. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind attended as a special guest at this inaugural ceremony.

The MP said that all facilities were being provided in Nizamabad Kendriya Vidyalaya with Rs 21-crore budget sanctioned to facilitate all amenities to the students. Arvind lit the light and inaugurated the school formally.

Arvind said that Kendriya Vidyalayas were symbol of quality education and provide training in culture and sports.

MP informed that the school building of KV will be completed in the next 15 months. He said that they asked the Union Government to sanction funds for Bodhan KV and asked to sanction a KV to Jagitial Assembly Constituency.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Assistant Commissioner Prabhudas, Nizamabad DEO Durga Prasad, KV Principal Venkateshwar Rao, Nizamabad RDO Venkateswarlu, officials and public representatives participated in this program.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .