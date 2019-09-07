Union Minister Giriraj Singh moots reservoir fisheries in PPP mode

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana should explore the possibility of public-private partnership for pisciculture, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Giriraj Singh has said. His suggestion for such a venture, in at least one reservoir in the State, was made at his meeting with State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav here on Saturday.

Singh said introducing 5,000 fish fingerlings in one hectare of water spread and then providing them with feed, will result in a total catch of up to 3,000 kgs. Wherever possible, fishermen should be encouraged to grow Tilapia fish which has good demand abroad, he said.

Yadav, along with officials from his department briefed the Union Minister on the various initiatives launched by the Telangana government to improve incomes of families dependent on traditional livelihoods like shepherding and fisheries. They also explained how the State Government introduced mobile health clinics for animals, vaccination programmes for sheep and release of fishes in most water bodies in the State. Singh complimented the State

Government for its programmes. He was also presented with a vaccination gun used for inoculating sheep after he expressed interest in the instrument, according to an official release.

The meeting also discussed the plans to set up a mega Vijaya Dairy plant at a cost of Rs 246 crore which will process eight lakh litres of milk a day and manufacture icecream along with other milk products.

The meeting was attended by Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy, Secretary Animal Husbandry Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Fisheries Suvarna, Director Animal Husbandry Lakshma Reddy, and Vijaya Dairy Managing Director Srinivasa Rao among others.

