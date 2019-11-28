Union Minister Prakash Javadekar joins Green India Challenge

By | Published: 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: Responding to the ‘Green India Challenge’ initiative started by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar planted a sapling in New Delhi on Thursday. Elsewhere, cine actress Manchu Laxmi too participated in the challenge by planting sapling in hyderabad.

Green India Challenge started by Santosh Kumar is a viral activity in which a person planting a sapling posts his picture on social media and nominates three others to plant trees.

Ever since the challenge began, nearly three crore saplings have been planted in India and other countries too.

