Union Minister takes up Green India Challenge

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Friday planted saplings at his official residence in New Delhi as part of Green India Challenge. Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar accompanied him.

The Union Minister appreciated Santosh Kumar for his novel initiative and prayed that the latter succeeds in his endeavours to spread the Green India Challenge across the country. He urged all the participants of Green India Challenge to take care of the saplings till they become trees. He also vowed to make his Union Cabinet colleagues participate in this novel initiative.

Since the Parliament session began recently, Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar took upon himself to create awareness on the State government’s Haritha Haaram programme and also his Green India Challenge among all the Union Ministers as well as other Parliamentarians cutting across party lines. He is also requesting them to plant saplings and request others to take forward the Green India Challenge.

