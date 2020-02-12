Union Minister to lay foundation for MGNCRE in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal will lay the foundation stone for Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE) at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Campus in the premises of University of Hyderabad at Gachibowli on February 18.

This is expected to provide a push to the efforts of MGNCRE in promoting large scale Rural Immersion Training Programmes in the country. The programme will have about 800 participants, including students and faculty from engineering colleges who are part of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) campaign in rural Telangana.

It is being supported by UNICEF. The Union Minister will interact with the participants and give away awards. MGNCRE, in its endeavour to promote a rural resilient India, designs, develops and promotes curriculum inputs for higher education programmes offered by universities and autonomous institutions and seeks to usher in rural change and inclusive growth as a catalyst organisation.

