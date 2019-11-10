Unions sabotaged RTC’s efforts to run buses

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government accused the TSRTC unions of attempting to sabotage the corporation’s efforts to continue with the transport services.

Sources said the counter affidavit to be filed by the Chief Secretary before the Telangana High Court on Monday, points out that the unions assaulted the temporary staff who were assigned to operate the services for the convenience of the people. Several cases of union members causing hurt and assault were posted on social media platforms to create panic among temporary staff and the people, the government said.

It pointed out that the RTC JAC further aggravated the situation on November 9, when the entire country was on high alert on account of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, by continuing with their ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ event. The agitation was taken up despite the unions knowing that Hyderabad is a sensitive place and the police would be engaged in maintaining peace and harmony in the city. “However, they went ahead with their programme putting extreme strain on law and order machinery, and playing with the security of the people,” the affidavit said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter