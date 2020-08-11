Unique ankle procedure performed at KIMS

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kondapur, performed a cartilage repair procedure on a 38-year-old male patient from Hyderabad, who had sustained ankle injury while playing badminton. Tests revealed that there was a defect in the cartilage in ankle bone which was causing a lot of pain and had made the patient immobile.

A group of doctors from the hospital, including Dr Suresh Babu CR, Dr Sai Laxman Anne and Dr Ajay Kumar Paruchuri, suggested to conduct All Autologous Cartilage Repair (ACCR), a novel technique to repair cartilage defects, which involves harvesting of healthy cartilage chips from the patient’s body, combining it with platelet rich plasma and applying it at the defect site with a sealant.

The procedure was autologous, which means patients own tissues were used and there was no involvement of chemical of foreign agents during. After a rest of three weeks, the patient’s ankle pain, swelling and discomfort have reduced, doctors said.

“Lot of people, who pursue sports, don’t warm up before starting to play and don’t use proper footwear. Despite having pain, they continue to play. When there is pain involved, it is better to consult an orthopedic, take some rest and minor treatment,” doctors said.

