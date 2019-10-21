Unique device to curb pollution

By | Published: 12:34 am 4:26 pm

New Delhi: An IIT Kharagpur graduate has invented a device called “PM 2.5” which he claimed when fitted near the silencer pipe in vehicles will curb air pollution.

Debayan Saha, a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Kharagpur, who has invented the device claims that one car fitted with the device can neutralise the pollution emitted from 10 cars in its vicinity.

“The technology developed by us uses a combination of electric energy and wave energy to influence the pollutants like PM 2.5 such that they act like magnet attracting other particulate pollutants from the ambient atmosphere to get attached to it. As they grow bigger in size they become heavy and fall off safely on the ground like soil,” said Saha, who was also a research fellow at AIIMS who worked on air pollution.

“One car on the street can now alleviate the pollution in its immediate environment, and potentially neutralize the pollution emitted from 10 cars in its vicinity. Diving really deep into the problem they found main culprit is not PM- 2.5 but its tiny size because of which it can easily enter into our lungs and bloodstream,” he said.

Saha, is in talks with various organisations, to commercialise the product.

