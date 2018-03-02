Unique food festival set to woo Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The State capital is all set to host a unique food festival on wheels. A food truck festival, with wide variety of dishes offered by best chefs amidst live music, will be organised on Sunday, March 4, at Elite Cricket Academy grounds, Madhapur.

The ‘Hyderabad Food Truck Festival’ will host 20 trucks with great food for lunch, snacks and dinner. Along with food, the festival will also provide a shopping experience in the form of flea market stalls which will offer arts, crafts and merchandise to shop throughout the day.

The food festival, which will start from 12 noon and continue till 10.30 pm, will also feature live music. Three rock bands including Rich Rock Addiction, a band from Pune, Origami and Adavi, were roped-in and will take the centre stage to entertain the Sunday holiday crowd, a press release said.

Other crowd activities ranging from games to art exhibitions have also been lined up for the Food Truck Festival. “Food Truck Festivals have become the new attractions across the nation. With a wide range of food trucks and good atmosphere, the festivals offer a great holiday and hangout place, said Vinod Krishna, co-founder, Feast at Trucks.