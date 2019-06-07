Unique megalithic tombs found in Bhadradri

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: One-of-a-kind megalithic tombs were traced in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in a field exploration by a Telangana Jagruthi team.

Kondaveeti Gopi, a teacher and member of the team, during the exploration found these tombs deep inside a forest near Gondiguda village in the district.

These tombs are believed to be of early man and one of the 12 types of megalithic tombs. The tombs found were in the shape of a box, in 8 by 8, 9 by 9 and 10 by 10 sizes, with rocks covering four sides, top and bottom of the structure. However, the capstones on the tombs were found to be removed.

“The capstones might have been removed in search of treasure inside the tombs. As all the capstones were removed, it is clear that they found something,” said Ramoju Haragopal, a historian in the Telangana Jagruthi team.

Though the tombs are believed to be of early man, but based on the masonry, Haragopal says these might have been constructed around 300-400 years back and belong to proto-historic age of history.

Also, unlike the megalithic tombs present in Tadwai and Malluru, these structures have a dash of modernity. “There is modernity in the structures; features of a civilized man, and a civilized culture can be seen in these tombs,” he added.

There are 30-40 tombs of such kind and a huge dolmen tomb at this place. The team is confident of finding more tombs on deep search and after a detailed study about them.

