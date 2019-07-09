Unique PGDM in entrepreneurship at SR campus in Warangal

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Warangal Urban: Dr Mohit Gambhir, director of MHRD Innovation Cell and Coordinator, Smart India Hackathon 2019, formally launched AICTE approved new programme “Post Graduate Diploma in Management –Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development” at SR Innovation Exchange here on Tuesday.

This course is designed to cater to start-ups, aspiring entrepreneurs and family businesses across all segments of IoT(Internet of Things), finance, health, agriculture, education, med-tech, clean-tech and et al.

Sreedevi Deviredy, CEO, SR Innovation Exchange said, “We are elated to be one among the four institutions to offer PGDM–IEV, a unique course, a paradigm shift from regular B-School courses wherein the pedagogy is flexible, highly impactful and experiential.” “Our intent is to encourage the ideators and transform them to genuine problem solvers,” she said.

The Course will enable a student to develop their idea/startup through the incubation and complete PGDM as well simultaneously in 2 year time-frame. There is a Common Entrance Test for the admission. Candidates who qualified in ICET, CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT are eligible for direct admission into the course.

Dean, School of Entrepreneurship, SRiX, Col. BS Rao said, “We have capsuled the entire gamut of entrepreneurship to include ideation, product development, validation, legal compliances, entering the market, funding and scaling up all under one roof with world class infrastructure, experienced faculty and hands-on mentors.”

Dr Mohit Gambhir interacted with the teams of Smart India Hackathon and encouraged them to attempt at their best for the rest of the four days to come out with a successful solution towards the end of this event. As many as 1.2 lakh students applied for the 3rd version of SIH and out of which 1500 students were shortlisted for the final round of Hardware edition, he said adding that SIH – Hardware edition was inaugurated on Monday by Union Human Resource Minister Dr Ramesh Pokriyal at MHRD office, New Delhi. Eight teams were allotted to SR Engineering College (SRiX) based on its interest in creating such entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

Madhukar Reddy A, Chairman, SR Innovation Exchange, Dr V Mahesh, principal, SREC, deans and faculty were also present at the programme.