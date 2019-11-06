Unique PGDM-IEV course launched at SREC Warangal

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said Warangal would become the hub for entrepreneurship in the State after Hyderabad following the efforts made by the State government. He was speaking after formally launching a unique PGDM-IEV (Innovation Entrepreneurship and Venture Development) course at SR Engineering College here on Wednesday.

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) approved course was started this year for the first time in the country. SR Engineering College is one among the four institutions in India chosen by AICTE to run this course.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said that it was a matter of pride that SR Engineering College was allotted this prestigious course. “SR Educational Society has always been in the forefront of taking new initiatives for providing quality education and empowering the students of the region and State,” he said, adding that he was happy with the initiatives taken by SR group. He said whatever SR group starts is always a big success and wished this programme would also be very successful in bringing innovators in Telangana

A Varada Reddy, Chairman, SR Educational Society mentioned that providing the best opportunities to students has always been his goal and bringing this PGDM-IEV which is being launched for the first time in India is great achievement for the group. He hoped that students would appreciate the relevance and importance of this course and take full benefit from it.

According to Sreedevi Devireddy, CEO SRiX, “The course provides an opportunity to students to work on their start-up idea while doing their Master’s degree in management. SRiX is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to help students prepare their prototypes, software or tech platforms. The faculty are all professionals from industry, successful entrepreneurs and businessmen. Each student will have a mentor to guide them,” she added.

Dr V Mahesh, Principal of SR Engineering College, said that it was a proud moment for the college to be chosen by AICTE to conduct this course. The college has always been the leader in promoting entrepreneurship and empowering its students.

SR Engineering College is a premier technical Autonomous institution located at Warangal, Telangana. It is accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ Grade and its programmes are accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA). It is the only institution in Rural Telangana with a Technology Business Incubator, SR Innovation Exchange.

