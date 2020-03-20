Univariety raises Rs 8 crore

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup Univariety on Friday announced it has raised $1.1 million (about Rs 8 crore) from Info Edge. In a span of two years, this is the second investment that Info Edge has led in the startup. This primary funding will be used by edtech startup for business growth with a focus on product development, scaling up its alumni platform for schools and deeper brand building. The products will be unique and will support the students and parents in making crucial decisions along the career journey.

Univariety is the only company in the category to have exclusive partnerships with top brands like UCLA, Fortune India, and many others. Jaideep Gupta, founder, and CEO, Univariety said, “Our next phase of growth is focused on bringing in parents fully into the mix. Our products will help parents upgrade the definition of success to beyond just the college admissions.” Hyderabad-based education focused Loestro Advisors was the sole advisor to this transaction.

