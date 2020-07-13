Universität Hamburg, a place of excellent research and teaching

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:32 pm

The University of Hamburg (Universität Hamburg), a University of Excellence, is among the most prestigious universities of Germany. Universität Hamburg is one of Germany’s largest universities that’s home to 43,000 students and a wealth of renowned research initiatives. The University boasts of numerous interdisciplinary projects in a broad range of fields and an extensive partner network of leading regional, national, and international higher education and research institutions.

The university comprises highly-qualified faculty members having wide experience in relevant fields. Furthermore, eminent professors from various foreign universities visit the campus to deliver lectures. Important founding figures include Senator Werner von Melle and the merchant Edmund Siemers. Nobel Prize winners such as the physicists Otto Stern, Wolfgang Pauli, and Isidor Rabi taught and researched at the University. Many other distinguished scholars, such as Ernst Cassirer, Erwin Panofsky, Aby Warburg, William Stern, Agathe Lasch, Magdalene Schoch, Emil Artin, Ralf Dahrendorf, and Carl Friedrich von Weizsäcker, also worked here.

University of Hamburg is ranked #145 in Best Global Universities, #57 in Best Global Universities in Europe, #7 in Best Global Universities in Germany. Subject Rankings include #124 in Arts and Humanities (tie); #134 in Biology and Biochemistry (tie); #65 in Cardiac and Cardiovascular Systems; #372 in Chemistry (tie); #104 in Clinical Medicine (tie); #214 in Economics and Business; #584 in Engineering; #301 in Environment/Ecology (tie); #155 in Geosciences (tie); #112 in Immunology; #334 in Materials Science; #109 in Molecular Biology and Genetics (tie); #113 in Neuroscience and Behavior (tie); #80 in Oncology (tie); #55 in Physics (tie); #180 in Plant and Animal Science; #178 in Psychiatry/Psychology; #182 in Social Sciences and Public Health; #138 in Space Science; #70 in Surgery.

Universität Hamburg offers approximately 170 degree programmes with its 8 faculties: Faculty of Law; Faculty of Business, Economics and Social Sciences; Faculty of Medicine; Faculty of Education; Faculty of Humanities; Faculty of Mathematics, Informatics and Natural Sciences; Faculty of Psychology and Human Movement Science; Faculty of Business Administration (Hamburg Business School). Universität Hamburg is also home to several museums and collections, such as the Zoological Museum, the Herbarium Hamburgense, the Geological-Paleontological Museum, the Loki Schmidt Garden, and the Hamburg Observatory.

Most undergraduate degrees take 3 years. All programmes are divided into an introductory phase (first year), an in-depth phase (second year), and an advanced phase (third year). The final phase is dedicated to writing the bachelor’s thesis. A bachelor’s degree qualifies a student to pursue certain careers; and apply for graduate programmes. After completing a bachelor’s degree, graduates can pursue a Master of Arts or a Master of Science straight away, or take a break and enrol at a later date. As a rule, it takes 5 years to complete a bachelor’s followed by a Master’s degree.



Universität Hamburg offers two different types of Master’s degree:



1. Consecutive Master’s programmes deepen knowledge and skills acquired during a bachelor’s degree and graduates may commence these programmes straight after graduation. These programs are either interdisciplinary or based on a different discipline.

2. Professional Master’s degree programmes are professional graduate programmes that develop existing professional skills in a particular field. Applicants must thus demonstrate at least 1 year of professional experience. The requirements and qualifications are the same for both types of degree. Master’s programmes may have admission restrictions and individual subjects also have different admission requirements.

Notable alumni of the university include J Hans D Jensen – Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics, Hans Adolf Krebs – Winner of Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and Juergen Fitschen – Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2009-2016.

(The article has been written with inputs from Ms. Linda Oecknick, EU Consulting!)

