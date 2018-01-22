Universities abroad deploy security forces

By | Published: 12:26 am 5:04 pm

Hyderabad: According top priority to the safety and security of students, many universities abroad are deploying private security forces, besides installing advanced security systems.

This is mainly due to the influx of international students. With many students, especially those from India, China and other countries are opting for higher education abroad, universities are laying emphasis on security of the students.

Sharing few details, Institute of Management and Foreign Studies founder KP Singh says a few universities are using advanced security systems. For every 50 to 100 mts on the campus, there will be special poles equipped with an emergency button. In case of emergency, soon after a student presses the button, security arrives at the location in minutes, he explains.

Ruling out security concerns, he says many Indian students continue to prefer universities in United States and Australia for pursuing different professional courses.

All the incidents reported in the media are those, which occurred beyond the campus limits or at secluded areas. This apart, insurance companies are coming up with exclusive mobile applications, which track the locations of students and guide them back to the universities, he informs.

On the impact of rising dollar value on the student enrolment in foreign universities, he says that is not a deterrent.

“It’s true that dollar value is increasing steadily but one should remember that students earn in dollars and this helps them in repayment of their loans,” Singh says.