‘Universities are also places for free debates’

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Universities were not only centres of learning and enrichment but were also places for free discussions and debates. They represent a particular way of thinking which needs to be preserved. Institutions need autonomy, leadership and funds to grow, said renowned scientist Dr Shahid Jameel while delivering the 22nd Foundation Day lecture of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday.

Speaking on ‘What Is A University?’ the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee and CEO, Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, Dr Jameel said contemporary education system neither supported innovation nor encouraged civic sense.

He quoted extensively from what eminent personalities such as Pandit Nehru and Maulana Azad had said to draw home his point. Comparing western education system with Indian education, Dr Jameel expressed dismay over the procedure adopted here for appointments and assessments. Hierarchical governance was not good for universities, he suggested.

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohd Aslam Parvaiz in his presidential remarks praised Dr Jameel’s lecture as thought provoking. Prof Ayub Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof S M Rahmatullah, Registrar, Dr Sameena Kausar, Assistant Professor, Department of Arabic, students, research scholars, professors and staff members were present.

