University for the Creative Arts, an institution of diverse crafts

Dedicated to its creative journey, the university has a long history of nurturing unique communities of artists, designers, architects, writers, animators, filmmakers and more.

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:02 am 4:08 pm

Founded in 2005, the Kent Institute of Art and Design was merged into the Surrey Institute of Art & Design, the University for the Creative Arts is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the large town of Farnham, South East England. This institution also has branch campuses in the locations Canterbury, Epsom, and Rochester. The origin of the University for the Creative Arts can be traced back to the establishment of various small art schools in the English counties of Kent and Surrey in the 19th century. Dedicated to its creative journey, the university has a long history of nurturing unique communities of artists, designers, architects, writers, animators, filmmakers, illustrators, photographers, actors, creative business leaders and more.

Each of the four campuses reflects a unique portfolio of specialist creative courses, with students having easy access to high-spec equipment and resources. Campus facilities across the four main sites include state-of-the-art photography studios, TV studios and a broadcast newsroom, a computer animated studio, a virtual reality lab, laser cutting facilities, first-class sewing and textiles equipment, and industry-standard production and editing software. UCA has the Maidstone TV Studios, which is the UK’s largest independent studio facility, and the Royal School of Needlework, which is based in Hampton Court Palace. The type of degrees and the type of specialisations offered differ from campus to campus.

Named as Modern University of the Year and the highest ranked Specialist Arts Institution in the UK (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019), the university prides itself on being 100% creative. The university is ranked 42nd in the Times University Guide 2020 and 13th in the Guardian University Guide 2020. The university has provided its students with unparalleled creative education for over 160 years. The university has achieved the Gold award under the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF) 2019. Currently, there are over 7,800 students studying on more than 120 courses. According to DLHE survey 2018, 96.9% of graduates find work or enter further study within six months of leaving the University.

Considered as a specialist creative arts university, the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) offers a blend of creative arts, business and technology programmes to prepare students for a career in the creative industries. The University offers over 110 creative courses across its four campuses in the South East of England. Creative disciplines at UCA include Animation, Computing and Games; Architecture & Interior Design; Business for the Creative Industries; Crafts, Jewellery & 3D Design; Fashion & Textiles; Film & TV; Fine Art; Graphic Design & Illustration; Marketing, Management & Promotion; Media & Journalism; Music; Performing Arts; and Photography. Architecture was listed on the top 20 in the subject tables published in the Guardian University Guide-2020. The Fashion and Textiles courses were placed on the top 15 subject list in the Guardian University Guide-2020.

The University has a Careers and Employability service that offers one-to-one careers advice. Online, students have access to industry information across the creative sectors and are able to source work placements and internships through the University’s portal — myUCA. Additional volunteering opportunities, events and creative competitions can also be found there.

Alumni include the creators of Rupert Bear, Peppa Pig and Where’s Wally?, fashion designer Zandra Rhodes, DBE RDI, as well as Turner Prize nominee Tracey Emin. Oscar and BAFTA-winning filmmakers and animators, world-renowned fashion designers, Turner Prize nominees, Stirling Prize winners and leading craft artists are just some of the university’s high-profile alumni who have enriched the world with their talent.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .