University of Canterbury, the leader in research

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:29 am 8:43 pm

Founded in 1873 by the scholars of Oxford and Cambridge universities, the University of Canterbury (UC) is the second oldest university in New Zealand and the fourth oldest in Australasia. Located in the suburb of Ilam with learning and performance spaces in the heart of Christchurch, the University of Canterbury has an international reputation for academic excellence in both teaching and research.

There are about 17,299 students enrolled for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, diplomas, and doctoral degrees. The university has about 814 academic faculty members and around 1,151 staff members.

The University of Canterbury offers 70 degree programmes across five colleges including Arts, Business and Economics, Education, Engineering and Science, and a School of Law. Each of these colleges offers various degree programmes in arts, commerce, technology, fine arts, sports, and music, law, and health sciences. Many programmes are focused on teaching, physical education, forestry, and language pathology.

The University of Canterbury has over 35 research institutes and has the most extensive network of field stations of any New Zealand university. The Field Facilities Centre offers a wide range of services relating to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching courses, research and other activities at the UC Field Stations.

The UC works closely with many other distinguished universities all around the world. Being part of a strong global network, the university ensures that its students have numerous excellent opportunities to gain global experience while at UC, including spending a semester abroad as part of its student exchange programme or participating in an international short course.

The University of Canterbury also provides opportunities for international students from certain partner institutions to study part of their qualification in their home country and then complete it at UC through articulation agreements and dual degree programmes.

The university is placed among the top 250 universities in the world with 15 of its subjects being ranked in the top 200 in the world (QS World University Rankings). UC has also been awarded a 5-star ranking by the QS World University Rankings for its research and teaching excellence. International ranking agency QS ranked the academic faculty of University of Canterbury as having the highest citation rate on average of any New Zealand university.

The University of Canterbury has partnerships with more than 60 different institutions in Asia, North America, Europe, as well as Australia. There are also more than 100 different nationalities as well as ethnicities represented on campus, ensuring a diverse and welcoming home for international students. The Careers, Internships and Employment office provides information, advice and activities to help you make choices and decisions about study, employment and career options. They also provide assistance in developing skills and attributes to become employable and to stay that way.

The University of Canterbury has produced a number of well-known graduates who have made a difference to the world including renowned authors, artists, academics and politicians, etc. One of the noble laureates of the University of Canterbury was Ernest Rutherford, a physicist who discovered the atomic structure and is known as the Father of Nuclear Physics; the famous mathematician Roy Kerr who discovered the Kerr geometry.

Other noted alumni of the university include Henry Field, educational psychologist; Craig Nevill-Manning, the Engineering Director of Google; William Young, Supreme Court Judge in New Zealand; Kevin Tod Smith, actor.

(Author is the Founder & CEO of IMFS; mail ID: [email protected])

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .