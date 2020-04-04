University of Hyderabad admissions schedule for 2020-21 announced

By | Published: 12:38 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced admissions into 128 courses for the academic year 2020-21.

This year, the UoH introduced six new PG courses including M.Ed Education (intake of 50) MA Gender Studies (20) MA Communication (Media Studies) (25), MA Communication (Media Practice) (25), M.Tech Microelectronics & VLSI Design (slow pace) (6), M.Tech Manufacturing Science and Engineering (18) and one PhD programme in Microbiology with an intake of four.

This apart, the central university re-introduced courses including MPhil Comparative Literature (intake 8), MPhil Social Exclusion and Inclusion Policy (4), MPhil Regional Studies (4), PhD Social Exclusion and Inclusion Policy (1), PhD Regional Studies (2), PhD Folk Culture Studies (1), PhD Theatre Arts (4), PhD Comparative Literature (4), PhD English Language Studies (4) and PhD in Cognitive Science (2). These courses were not offered last year.

The university said there are close to 2,400 seats being offered for admissions to 128 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D. programmes. Last Year University had offered 119 courses with an intake of 2,170.

The entrance exams will be held at 38 centres across the country from June 2 to 6. However, the university will not conduct entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 200.

The online application forms can be submitted upto May 3.

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test. The admission to eight MTech courses will be through centralized counseling of MTech (CCMT) of GATE.

The seats in the five-year integrated MTech Computer Science will be filled through central seat allocation board of the JEE while admission to MBA is through CAT, and M.Sc. Biotechnology is through CEEB, conducted by JNU, New Delhi.

For further details, visit the university website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .