University of Hyderabad again in top Ten of QS India University Rankings

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has once again been ranked among the top ten universities in India for the second consecutive year, according to the QS India University Rankings 2020 released on Tuesday.

IIT-Bombay is at number one while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is at number two and IIT-Delhi is at number three.

The UoH is in the eighth position among 100 institutions ranked in India for the year 2020. The staff with PhD is the best scored indicator of the institution. Vice-chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile said the rank reinforced the university’s stature as a premier institution for which it had been awarded the Institution of Eminence status.

“It entails intensive work ahead to not only retain but improve our ranking with a climb across all parameters. This will help us to better serve the nation’s public through high quality education and research,” he said.

This is the second edition of QS rankings exclusively for Indian institutions. QS is a global higher education company which brings out the QS World University Rankings, the world’s most widely-consulted list of its kind, according to a press release.

Among the non-IITs, and IISc, Delhi University occupies the first spot at number seven followed by University of Hyderabad.

The methodology used eight indicators to determine the institutions’ rankings — academic reputation (30 per cent), employer reputation (20 per cent), faculty-student ratio (20 per cent), the proportion of staff with a PhD (10 per cent), papers per faculty from Scopus database (10 per cent), citations per paper from Scopus database (5 per cent), the proportion of international students (2.5 per cent) and the proportion of international faculty (2.5 per cent).

